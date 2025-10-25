New Update from NTR and Neel Film

Young Tiger NTR is shooting for Dragon, a high voltage action drama directed by Prashanth Neel. The film’s shoot came to a long halt and there are a lot of speculations about the film. NTR’s weight loss added more speculations. From the past one week, Tollywood media speculated that NTR was not convinced with the output and the entire content got scrapped. The makers haven’t responded though there are a lot of speculations going on. Mythri Movie Makers clarified that the shoot resumes in the last week of October.

As per the new update, Prashanth Neel is flying to Africa to scout for locations. He will return back to India in a week and the new schedule of the film will commence in the second week of November in Hyderabad. NTR is said to be preparing himself for the shoot and a lengthy schedule is planned. All the major cast would participate in the shoot. Rukmini Vasanth is the heroine. Dragon is announced for June 2026 release and the film may miss the release plan due to the delay in the shoot. Mythri Movie Makers will announce a new release date next year.