New Updates of Mahesh and Trivikram Film

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’s film is making headlines since the film was announced officially. The film has a huge cast and it has a bunch of comedians, character artists and lead actresses Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela as well. The film was scheduled to shoot continuously in April and May, but it went on hold because of the unavailability of a few actors’ dates. There are also speculations that Mahesh is not convinced with the draft of Trivikram.

SSMB28 is said to be a family entertainer and where few scenes want all the lead actors on one screen. Trivikram is facing difficulties in adjusting the dates and he is working on it. The latest buzz is that Trivikram has sorted the issue and the film shoot will resume after Mahesh Babu returns from vacation on May 16th. If everything goes well the films shoot will resume by the end of May or in June first week. SSMB28 is slated for Sankranthi 2023 release and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.