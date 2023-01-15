New Updates of Mahesh and Trivikram Project

Superstar Mahesh Babu had plans to complete a major schedule of Trivikram’s film in December. But the untimely demise of Superstar Krishna garu delayed the plans. Mahesh took a break, recovered, went for a holiday and he is now all set to return back to work. Trivikram’s film will commence shoot on January 18th in Hyderabad and it would continue without any breaks. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady and Sree Leela is rumored to play the other heroine’s role. The schedules are planned perfectly and the shoot happens without major breaks.

Thaman scores the music and the film is said to be a family entertainer. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. The film is aimed for release on August 11th across the globe during the Independence Day weekend. Mahesh Babu will join the sets of the film in this schedule. A fight sequence that was canned in December is scrapped now. Trivikram penned an out-and-out family entertainer for Mahesh Babu. The film is carrying massive expectations and there is a huge demand for the theatrical and the non-theatrical rights.