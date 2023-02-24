New updates of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu Film

SS Rajamouli is eagerly waiting for the Oscars Event and he is touring across the globe promoting his recent film RRR. With the film accepted by the global audience, Rajamouli has bigger plans for his next that will feature Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film will be an international film and it will have a release in several international languages. The scriptwork of the film is happening currently and Rajamouli will shift his full-time focus on the film after the Oscars event.

The pre-production work commences during the second half of the year and the shoot will start in January 2023. Mahesh Babu will allocate two months for the special workshop conducted by SS Rajamouli this year. He will be trained intensely before Mahesh joins the sets. A top international studio will join hands with Rajamouli for the film. KL Narayana’s Durga Arts are the producers. The actors and technicians would be finalized once the final draft is locked.