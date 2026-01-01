New Year Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Drunk Driving and Drugs Trouble Police

New Year celebrations brought joy to many, but for police in the Telugu states and Hyderabad, the night turned challenging. While people welcomed 2026 with parties and fireworks, drunk driving and drug-related incidents kept law enforcement on high alert.

In Hyderabad alone, 1,198 people were caught in drunk and drive cases during special checks. Despite repeated warnings and the threat of heavy penalties, many chose to drink and drive. At several checkpoints, intoxicated individuals argued with police, demanded to be dropped home, and refused to cooperate. Videos of these incidents later went viral on social media.

Incidents were reported from areas such as Hayathnagar and Vanasthalipuram, where drunk individuals created scenes during inspections. In some cases, police had to seize vehicles and initiate legal action to maintain order.

Drug-related cases also surfaced during the celebrations. In Hyderabad, a DJ at a popular pub reportedly tested positive for drugs, while police in Narsingi seized cocaine during a raid. Similar action was taken in Visakhapatnam, where three youths were arrested with ganja and other banned substances, allegedly brought from Bengaluru for New Year parties.

Police have issued a clear warning that celebrations must stay within the law. Special teams remained active, and strict action will continue against drunk driving and drug use.Even after many warnings, the incidents still repeated.