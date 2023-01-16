Next big plans of Mythri Movie Makers

Mythri Movie Makers has two blockbuster releases for the Sankranthi season with Veera Simha reddy and Waltair Veerayya. Naveen Yerneni in ‘Unstoppable with NBK S2’ confirms the news that they are planning a Bollywood debut film with Prabhas in Siddharth Anand’s direction.

Prabhas is currently shooting for Salaar in Prashanth Neel’s direction and Project K by Nag Ashwin. Once he finishes his current projects, Prabhas will join Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. This will be the first Bollywood project for Mythri. Siddharth Anand needs to finish Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter before starting Prabhas’s film.

Mythri Movie Makers are producing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s Kushi and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustad Bhagat Singh. The production house is also in talks with Salman Khan for another project.