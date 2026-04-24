NGRI Report Gives Fresh Push to SLBC Tunnel Project

The long-pending National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has submitted a detailed safety and structural survey report on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel (SLBC) tunnel project to Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, giving fresh momentum to one of the state’s key irrigation works.

The report was formally handed over by NGRI Chief Scientist H.V.S. Satyanarayana during a review meeting held on Friday.

What the Report Found

NGRI used advanced scientific methods including seismic imaging and electrical resistivity tomography to study the tunnel’s internal condition and underground structure.

According to officials, the report focused on:

Stress zones inside the tunnel

Seepage patterns

Roof stability concerns

Geological risks

Reasons behind the February 22, 2025 roof collapse

These findings are expected to help the government take informed decisions on the safe completion of the tunnel.

Uttam Focuses on Worker Safety, Speed

Uttam Kumar Reddy said worker safety would remain the top priority and that scientific recommendations from NGRI would guide the next phase of execution.

He also directed irrigation officials to accelerate tunnel works by mobilising more machinery from within India, apart from equipment already being imported from overseas.

Officials said fresh machinery, including imported electric loaders and heavy dumpers, has already been deployed.

Progress Update on Tunnel Works

Since works resumed, excavation of 151.50 metres has been completed.

The government now expects the pace to increase significantly, with a target of 200 metres of excavation from each side every month in the coming weeks.

Kaleshwaram Barrages Also in Focus

The minister also requested NGRI to stay involved in ongoing soil and structural investigations at the Medigadda Barrage, Annaram Barrage and Sundilla Barrage barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, where rehabilitation works are planned.