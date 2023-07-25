NIA court dismisses Jagan’s petition on conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Vijayawada on Tuesday dismissed the petition of AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking further investigation into the attack on him in Visakhapatnam airport, popularly known as Kodi Katti Case.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s advocate filed a petition seeking further investigation into the case exploring controversy into the whole incident. The advocate told the court that there must be a major conspiracy behind the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy. The advocate wanted the court to direct the NIA to investigate into the involvement of other persons in the case.

However, the court dismissed the petition stating that no further investigation is required in the case. The court posted the case for its next hearing on August 1, 2023.

The court also posted the bail petition of accused Srinivas in the case to August 1, 2023. The court said that it would hear both the case and the bail petition on the same day.

The advocate for Srinivas told the court that the accused has been in jail for the past four years. Coming to the court for every hearing had become difficult even for the jail authorities, the advocate said.

The judge called the Rajamahendravaram central jail superintendent to know the difficulties in bringing the accused from the jail to the court for every hearing. The superintendent also told the judge that online hearing for the accused from the jail was not possible.

However, the judge posted the case for August 1 for next hearing and asked the advocates to come prepared for both the case and the bail petition for the accused.