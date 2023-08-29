NIA Summons Varalakshmi Sarathkumar

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar related to the case involving his personal assistant Adhilingam.

Adhilingam is personal assistant to Varalakshmi. He was arrested in a seize case related to Vizhinjam beach shore in Kerala in connection with an AK 47 and 300 kg heroin. He is a close associate of the actress. He has invested his funds in films and the NIA is investigating the case. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has acted in all South Indian languages. How far she is connected with Adhilingam will be investigated by the NIA.