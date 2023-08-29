NIA Summons Varalakshmi Sarathkumar

By
ramakrishna
-
0

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar related to the case involving his personal assistant Adhilingam.

Adhilingam is personal assistant to Varalakshmi. He was arrested in a seize case related to Vizhinjam beach shore in Kerala in connection with an AK 47 and 300 kg heroin. He is a close associate of the actress. He has invested his funds in films and the NIA is investigating the case. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has acted in all South Indian languages. How far she is connected with Adhilingam will be investigated by the NIA.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here