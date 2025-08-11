Nidhhi Agerwal issues clarification on Govt. Vehicle controversy

Happening starlet Nidhhi Agerwal, who recently appeared in Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan’s last outing Hari Hara Veera Mallu, embroiled in a needless controversy after visuals of her latest visit to Bhimavaram district to open a showroom in a government vehicle went viral all over on social media today morning. Some of the netizens with political affiliationstargeted Nidhhi and accused the state government for providing her official machinery for her private visit.

While the state government has not yet responded, Nidhhi Agerwal quickly issued a press note and condemned these reports. She refuted the ongoing rumours and clarified that she has no connection with the Andhra Pradesh government and also asserted that she was unaware of the vehicle sent by the organisers.

In her press release, Nidhhi stated that she had no role in requesting or choosing the vehicle in question and said it was sent only the event organisers only without her involvement. She called all the ongoing reports as baseless and disowned any connection with government officials. She said she values her audience and wants to clarify the truth to negate any misinformation. She concluded extending gratitude to her well wishers and fans for their consistent love and support.

Nidhhi Agerwal dedicated more than three years for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Unfortunately, she didn’t get due for her hard work and patience as the film failed to match the expectations at the box office. She will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India horror drama The Raja Saab with Prabhas in the lead role.