Nidhhi Agerwal takes responsibility in Pawan’s absence

Pawan Kalyan’s long delayed periodic drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was postponed multiple times, is finally seeing the light of the day on July 24th. With only a few days left for the release, the film is expected to have a strong promotional campaign to create adequate buzz in the audiences. Unfortunately, there is no aggressive activity from the makers.

Owing to his political commitments and also his jam-packed schedule with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan kept himself away from taking part in any promotions. Meanwhile, actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who played the leading lady opposite Pawan Kalyan, seems to have decided to go all out and promote the film as much she could do. Showing her dedication, Nidhhi has been giving non-stop interviews to print and digital outlets quite extensively.

She has recorded almost 15 interviews on a single day and surprised the team. As Pawan Kalyan is unavailable, the onus is on Nidhhi Agerwal to take the responsibility and talk about the film before its release. She dedicated more than three years and didn’t sign any film except The Raja Saab as part of the obligation signed with the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. She pinned all her hopes on this film and very optimistic that her career will receive a significant boost for all her hard work and dedication.

The pre-release event of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be held in Hyderabad next week and Pawan Kalyan might hardly promote the film due to his busy schedule as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Directed by Jyothi Krishna after Krish took an unceremonious exit, Hari Hara Veera Mallu depicts the life of inspiring outlaw Veera Mallu who fought against oppression and slavery during the Mughal era and his orchestration to steal the historical Kohinoor diamond. AM Ratnam is the producer.