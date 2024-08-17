Nidhhi Agerwal’s look from Hari Hara Veera Mallu

After Pawan Kalyan assured of returning back to the sets, the shoot of his long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu was resumed. Marking the birthday of the lead actress Nidhhi Agerwal, the makers unveiled the look of Nidhhi from the film. the actress will be seen as Panchami in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actress looked gorgeous in the released poster in a traditional avatar. Pawan Kalyan is expected to enter the sets in this month and an official announcement will be made soon. The shoot commenced before Covid-19 and it was delayed by years.

Krish walked out of the film and the film’s producer AM Rathnam’s son AM Joti Krishna took over the direction. He is directing the new schedule of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Keeravani is scoring the music and Pawan Kalyan was specially trained before performing the action stunts. Pawan Kalyan will also complete the shoot of OG this year.