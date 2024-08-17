x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nidhhi Agerwal’s look from Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on August 17, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
YS Sharmila Accuses YS Jagan
image
RC16 starts Rolling
image
MLAs defections: What will be the implications of HC verdict?
image
Blind Singer Raju Interview
image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment

Nidhhi Agerwal’s look from Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Nidhhi agerwal

After Pawan Kalyan assured of returning back to the sets, the shoot of his long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu was resumed. Marking the birthday of the lead actress Nidhhi Agerwal, the makers unveiled the look of Nidhhi from the film. the actress will be seen as Panchami in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actress looked gorgeous in the released poster in a traditional avatar. Pawan Kalyan is expected to enter the sets in this month and an official announcement will be made soon. The shoot commenced before Covid-19 and it was delayed by years.

Krish walked out of the film and the film’s producer AM Rathnam’s son AM Joti Krishna took over the direction. He is directing the new schedule of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Keeravani is scoring the music and Pawan Kalyan was specially trained before performing the action stunts. Pawan Kalyan will also complete the shoot of OG this year.

Next Megha Bags Polavaram D Wall Construction Project Previous Ravi Teja prefers Remuneration over Scripts
else

TRENDING

image
RC16 starts Rolling
image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award

Latest

image
YS Sharmila Accuses YS Jagan
image
RC16 starts Rolling
image
MLAs defections: What will be the implications of HC verdict?
image
Blind Singer Raju Interview
image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila Accuses YS Jagan
image
MLAs defections: What will be the implications of HC verdict?
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss

Related Articles

Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky