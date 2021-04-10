Night Curfews worrying Tollywood summer releases

Tollywood had a perfect lineup of films gearing up for summer release. With the arrival of second wave of coronavirus, all the plans are now shattered. Some of the films are now out of the summer race though there is no official confirmation. The makers of these films already informed the distributors about the same. Vakeel Saab is currently running with packed houses and the box-office run of the film in the second week is unpredictable as the cases are increasing in the Telugu states. The governments too are in plans to impose restrictions to have a control on the coronavirus spike.

Love Story is postponed for now and the makers of Tuck Jagadish are yet to take the final call. The entire Tollywood is now focused on the restrictions that would be announced by the governments. If the night curfew is imposed, it would be tough to screen four shows all over. Even the 50 percent occupancy rule would be manageable as there are ample number of screens available. But if the night curfews are implemented, the box-office numbers would be low because of the limited shows. The filmmakers as of now are waiting for the rules to be announced. As per the speculations, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Balakrishna and Boyapati film, Venkatesh’s Naarappa, Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam are out of summer race.