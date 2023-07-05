Niharika responds about her Divorce

Mega actress Niharika and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda got married in December 2020 and things are not well between the young couple. Keeping an end to all the speculations, Niharika filed divorce papers in a Family court in Kukatpally. These documents went viral all over. Niharika issued an official statement for the first time about getting divorced. She revealed that they decided to part ways and Niharika requested some privacy for them and thanked everyone for understanding.

“Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding” told the official statement of Niharika.