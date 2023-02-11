Nijam With Smitha: Diplomatic First Episode

Nijam with Smitha is streaming on SonyLiv and the guest for the first episode is Megastar Chiranjeevi. Smitha was seen wearing a beautiful Banarasi saree and antique beads gold jewellery. The artistic touch of Smitha is shown on the screen. The background is filled with Pichwai paintings and beautiful peacock light stands.

Chiranjeevi was invited by mentioning him as the demi-god of the Telugu film industry. A few interesting discussions were made on the show.

My father’s desire towards acting made us walk towards this profession and I use to get more beatings from my father because I’m the elder one in the house, Megastar said. Chiranjeevi was spontaneous and with his sense of humour he made a few incidents very funny. Even the painful act like when Naga babu was drowned in mud water, he made it sensible with his naughty smile and naughty words. Chiranjeevi complains about NCC food and explains how unhygienic the food was.

Chiranjeevi himself takes complete credit for being a Megastar. One of his father’s friend by name Veerayya is a constable by profession helped him to take a nice portfolio of pictures and posted the pics to Chennai. As an appreciation to him, Chiru named his film ‘Waltair Veerayya’. Leaving that Chiranjeevi himself claimed the complete credit of being a Megastar from Shiva Shankar Vara Prasad.

Chiranjeevi responds about the gossip and his dedication for not responding to those silly comments. He gave lot of examples and suggestions for viewers. He reciprocated himself as a true leader as he didn’t respond to the flower rain or even someone hitting him with eggs. He shared his experience from Jagityala, where he was showered with flowers and eggs on his convoy.

Chiranjeevi shared his experience of working with two legendary actors Sr NTR and ANR.I was comfortable working with Nageswara Rao garu rather than NTR garu because NTR is more professional when compared. Nageswara Rao garu is more friendly and that might also be one of the reasons for the friendship between me and Nagarjuna.

Chiranjeevi said, Pawan Kalyan will be successful as a politician and he is bound to be a politician rather than an actor. Megastar also shared his experience in helping the film industry during the time of COVID. He mentioned Nagarjuna’s name as well towards his contribution. Totally the episode turned out to be a diplomatic one.