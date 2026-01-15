Nikhil brings vibrant festive vibes with Swayambhu

Swayambhu, the high-octane period action drama starring Nikhil Siddhartha, has created a huge buzz with its promotional campaign. Each and every update from the makers have intrigued audiences growing anticipation for this high budget and high concept film.

On the occasion of Sankranti, the makers have released a special still from the movie with Nikhil dancing with many dancers in the background in character. We see him performing in front of a big temple in a jathara.

A perfect sample from the cinematic feast that the makers are promising to deliver in the theatres. Nikhil looks stylish and masculine in the period look and his hardwork is fully visible on screen.

Bharat Krishnmachari is directing this huge historical with Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh in leading lady roles. Tagore Madhu is presenting the film produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar. Ravi Basrur is composing music and post production works are going on for the film.