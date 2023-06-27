Nikhil Learnt Israeli Krav Maga For SPY

SPY is one of the most challenging films ever done by hero Nikhil. The film directed by Garry BH will see him in the role of a SPY who is on a mission to unfold India’s best-kept secret of what that it happened to Subhash Chandra Bose after the airplane crash in 1945.
SPY marks the first movie for Nikhil to play a RAW Agent. Besides undergoing a makeover, he needed to work hard to learn a few things to play the character. He underwent complete training in weapon handling, all facets of RAW work, and self-defense techniques including the Israeli Krav Maga.
Krav Maga is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling.
Nikhil also met former RAW agents and spies to understand many aspects, including their body language.
