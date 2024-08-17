x
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Nikhil lines up Karthikeya 3

Nikhil lines up Karthikeya 3

Karthikeya 2 has been named as the Best Telugu Film and it bagged a national award. The team announced that the film will have a third installment. The plans for Karthikeya 3 are going on currently. The filming will start next year. Chandoo Mondeti who is busy with Thandel featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will be relieved from the film by December. Early next year, he will start the pre-production work of Karthikeya 3. Nikhil too is expected to complete the shoots of his current commitments by the end of this year.

The team of Karthikeya 2 is overjoyed with the arrival of the National Award. Karthikeya 2 also minted massive money across the North Indian belt and Karthikeya 3 will carry huge expectations. People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts will spend lavishly on Karthikeya 3. The plot is ready and Chandoo Mondeti’s team is working on the script. Some big announcements about Karthikeya 3 will be made by the end of this year. Nikhil is currently shooting for Swayambhu, a big-budget periodic drama.

Naidu meets Modi, seeks funds for Polavaram, Amaravati Previous Buzz: Sree Leela's no for Megastar?
