Nikhil Nagesh Bhat denies signing Ram Charan’s Film

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat turned out to be a national sensation after the release of Kill, a high voltage action thriller which is now being remade in Hollywood. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is yet to announce his new film and there are speculations that he met Global Star Ram Charan and pitched an idea of a mythological action drama. The news is all over and Charan fans are thrilled with the news. But Nikhil Nagesh Bhat denied the news and he said that he hasn’t signed any mythological film and he never met Ram Charan.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat said that he is currently working on a script and it would be high on action and emotions. He also said that he would take a longer time to complete the scripting. “After the release of Kill, the experience has not drastically transformed my life, but it has been essential in preparing me for my future plans. It has provided me with the self-assurance to take more significant creative risks and expand the boundaries of my storytelling. For me, it is less about achieving success and more about evolving as a filmmaker” told Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.