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Home > Movie News

Nikhil’s hardwork for Swayambhu become talk of Industry

Published on June 1, 2026 by swathy

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Nikhil’s hardwork for Swayambhu become talk of Industry

Nikhil Siddhartha has been pushing himself to deliver a new theatrical experience to audiences with his warrior epic, Swayambhu. The makers have taken a strong quality promise and they are not compromising on the VFX standards. Hence, there is a delay in release but the hype and buzz around the project have been increasing with every promotional update.

Now, on the occasion of Nikhil’s birthday, the makers have released a special video of the actor training hard to pull off his own stunts. He trained so hard that he strained his hamstring, his back but he did not give up. He worked hard with International stuntmen to ace the difficult choreography on big screens.

The visuals teased in the video take curiosity to next level and makers have been working hard to deliver a visual spectacle. Nikhil’s dedication and commitment have become talk of the industry post the video release. Soon, the movie directed by Bharat Krishnmachari and produced by Bhuvan, Sreekar will release grandly in theatres, worldwide.

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