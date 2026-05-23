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Home > Movie News

Nikhil’s Swayambhu promises never-seen-before VFX spectacle

Published on May 23, 2026 by swathy

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Nikhil’s Swayambhu promises never-seen-before VFX spectacle

Nikhil Siddhartha is currently busy with the rigorous post-production phase of his highly anticipated pan-India epic, Swayambhu. The action drama features talented leading ladies Samyuktha Menon and Nabha Natesh, promising a grand cinematic scale that relies heavily on massive visual effects to bring its historical world to life.

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar, the film is scaling new heights in technical brilliance. The makers are focused on creating a visual spectacle, pushing boundaries to ensure every frame of this ambitious project meets the highest industry standards.

To achieve this, the team has partnered with Phantom FX Studios, where Nikhil and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar recently visited to personally monitor the CG and graphics output. The film’s grandeur is further elevated by the background score composed by music director Ravi Basrur.

An impressive 2700 VFX shots are currently being crafted by a dedicated team of 750 technicians working around the clock. Nikhil emphasized that their primary goal is to deliver a breathtaking visual experience for the audience, which justifies the immense time and effort invested in the graphics.

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