Nikhil’s Swayambhu Ra Ra Dheevara becomes viral chartbuster

Nikhil Siddhartha is setting the internet on fire with his fierce warrior avatar in the highly anticipated pan-Indian film Swayambhu. His unbelievable physical transformation and intense screen presence have left the audience completely spellbound, showcasing his sheer dedication to this grand period action drama.

Adding to this massive hype, the film’s first single, Ra Ra Dheevara, composed by Ravi Basrur, has officially crossed 100,000 streams on Spotify, becoming a viral chartbuster. This powerful track has significantly amplified the buzz surrounding the movie. It crossed 15 Million+ views on YouTube and it is taking the anticipation levels among fans to an all-time high.

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced on a lavish scale by Pixel Studios, Swayambhu is shaping up to be a breathtaking visual spectacle. Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh are playing leading lady roles. With the song continuing to dominate playlists, the makers will soon announce the official release details.