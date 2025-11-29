Nikhil’s Swayambhu Record-Breaking Overseas Deal

Nikhil will next be seen in his milestone 20th film, Swayambhu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. The film is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the Pixel Studios banner, whereas Tagore Madhu presents it.

The film’s business started on a bang. The overseas distribution rights have been acquired by Phars Films for a record-breaking 7 crore, and its highest-ever for Nikhil. This impressive response underlines the massive anticipation surrounding the film and Nikhil’s continued pull in overseas.

The film has recently completed its shooting part. Post-production is now underway, with the team leaving no stone unturned to ensure a visually spectacular experience for audiences. The period action drama, set on a Pan-India scale, has already generated significant buzz, especially following the release of the high-octane Rise of Swayambhu promo video, which showcased the film’s grandeur and Nikhil’s intense dedication.

Swayambhu is slated for a grand release on February 13th.