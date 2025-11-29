x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Record-Breaking Overseas Deal

Published on November 29, 2025 by nymisha

Nikhil’s Swayambhu Record-Breaking Overseas Deal

Nikhil will next be seen in his milestone 20th film, Swayambhu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. The film is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the Pixel Studios banner, whereas Tagore Madhu presents it.

The film’s business started on a bang. The overseas distribution rights have been acquired by Phars Films for a record-breaking 7 crore, and its highest-ever for Nikhil. This impressive response underlines the massive anticipation surrounding the film and Nikhil’s continued pull in overseas.

The film has recently completed its shooting part. Post-production is now underway, with the team leaving no stone unturned to ensure a visually spectacular experience for audiences. The period action drama, set on a Pan-India scale, has already generated significant buzz, especially following the release of the high-octane Rise of Swayambhu promo video, which showcased the film’s grandeur and Nikhil’s intense dedication.

Swayambhu is slated for a grand release on February 13th.

