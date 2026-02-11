x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser: Mind-blowing Visual Wonder

Published on February 11, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
YSRCP MLAs Arrive, Raise Slogans, Leave Within Minutes
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser: Mind-blowing Visual Wonder
image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support
image
Luck not in Favour of Vishwambara Director
image
Decent Response for Seetha Payanam Trailer

Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser: Mind-blowing Visual Wonder

Hero Nikhil is working ambitiously on his next outing Swayambhu, which is now in the final leg of production, with post-production progressing simultaneously. As the team eyes a summer release, they kickstarted the promotional campaign, by releasing the film’s teaser today in 3D format at Prasad’s PCX Screen in Hyderabad.

The narrative pivots around the Sengol, the divine sceptre tied to ancient lore. Its displacement becomes the catalyst for fierce battles, with kingdoms collapsing in the struggle to reclaim it. At the heart of this chaos stands a warrior whose courage, not just strength, drives the resurrection of dharma.

Bharat Krishnamachari explores a forgotten slice of history from 985 AD, merging mythology with wartime storytelling. The teaser highlights the filmmaker’s attention to detailing, promising a visual wonder.

Nikhil appears in his most intense and powerful role yet, boasting a rugged warrior makeover and performing high-adrenaline action. His screen presence is highly impactful. Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh also appear in empowered, narrative-rich roles.

The technical package is formidable. KK Senthil Kumar’s grand visuals pair perfectly with Ravi Basrur’s intense score. High-end VFX from top studios and solid action choreography by King Solomon and Stun Shiva add major strength. Vijay Kamisetty’s dialogues pack power, while Pixel Studios’ lavish production values further elevate the film’s scale.

The 3D screening left viewers awestruck by its depth and spectacle. With a summer release locked in, Swayambhu sets sky-high expectations with its mind-blowing teaser. The movie will have a Pan world release in 8 different languages, including Chinese, Spanish and Arabic.

Next YSRCP MLAs Arrive, Raise Slogans, Leave Within Minutes Previous Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support
else

TRENDING

image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser: Mind-blowing Visual Wonder
image
Luck not in Favour of Vishwambara Director
image
Decent Response for Seetha Payanam Trailer

Latest

image
YSRCP MLAs Arrive, Raise Slogans, Leave Within Minutes
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser: Mind-blowing Visual Wonder
image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support
image
Luck not in Favour of Vishwambara Director
image
Decent Response for Seetha Payanam Trailer

Most Read

image
YSRCP MLAs Arrive, Raise Slogans, Leave Within Minutes
image
Andhra Pradesh Releases ₹1,200 Crore for Fee Reimbursement, Lokesh Assures Students of Continued Support
image
Municipal Results May Set Stage for a Fresh Assembly By Election in Telangana

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions