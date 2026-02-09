Nikhil’s Swayambhu: Two Years of Dedication

Young actor Nikhil has delivered pan-Indian hits. When his fellow actors are busy completing 2-3 films every year, the actor has spent more than a year and a half on one film titled Swayambhu. The periodic film is made on a budget beyond the market of Nikhil. Everyone had true belief in the film and spent time on the project. The makers have spent lavishly on Swayambhu and the shoot was concluded almost eight months ago. The extensive post-production work reached the final stages.

Nikhil has taken six months to transform himself to suit the role and he was extensively trained abroad in combat training and horse riding before he started shooting for Swayambhu. The teaser of Swayambhu will be out on February 11th and the makers are very confident about the teaser. RRR Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar joined the project after he loved the vision of the director Bharat Krishnamachari. KGF music director Ravi Basrur scored the music. Bhuvan and Sreekar are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

The makers are in plans to close all the deals after the teaser will be out. Swayambhu is aimed for April 10th release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Swayambhu is two years of effort and dedication from the entire team.