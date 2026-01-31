x
Nikhil’s unparalleled dedication for Swayambhu

Published on January 31, 2026 by swathy

Nikhil’s unparalleled dedication for Swayambhu

Nikhil Siddhartha has recently wrapped shoot for his magnum opus, Swayambhu. The actor worked for three years on the warrior period action film, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Bhuvan Sagar and Sreekar in the presentation of Madhu B. He shared a throwback video from the sets when he wrapped action shoot.

He shared a video of him eating an Ice Cream along with his team after wrapping all action sequences. He wrote, “Finally an Ice Cream after 2 years of Warrior Diet, 2 years of Training. Throwback to When my Staff got me an Icecream on the Wrap of Swayambhu Action Shoot.”

The video showcases his unparalleled dedication for the film as it is hard to maintain diet for 2 years and train. Nikhil did it with a great smile to his face and did not complain one bit. He happily shared the ice cream with his staff members showcasing how he respects everyone of his team.

Well, with his commitment and dedication towards the film, Nikhil has proven that the movie comes first for him. Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh are playing leading lady roles in the film and the teaser announcement is loading this week. Pan-India movie Swayambhu is releasing on 10th April 2026 all over in multiple languages.

