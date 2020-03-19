Nimmagadda released by Serbia, arrives in Hyderabad

Industrialist Nimmagadda, who was detained in Serbia, was released now. He arrived in Hyderabad airport from where the officials immediately shifted him to a quarantine facility meant for foreign returnees. Prasad will now be placed in isolation for 14 days like any other foreign returnee. He will be released from quarantine only after he gives two corona negative reports.

Nimmagadda was arrested in Serbia in July last year. He was a co-accused with Jaganmohan Reddy in the Ras al Khaima case. The Emirate state has charged Nimmagadda with misappropriation of hundreds of crores in the VANPIC port project in Prakasam district.