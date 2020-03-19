Nimmagadda released by Serbia, arrives in Hyderabad

By
Telugu360
-
0
Nimmagadda Prasad
Nimmagadda Prasad

Industrialist Nimmagadda, who was detained in Serbia, was released now. He arrived in Hyderabad airport from where the officials immediately shifted him to a quarantine facility meant for foreign returnees. Prasad will now be placed in isolation for 14 days like any other foreign returnee. He will be released from quarantine only after he gives two corona negative reports.

Nimmagadda was arrested in Serbia in July last year. He was a co-accused with Jaganmohan Reddy in the Ras al Khaima case. The Emirate state has charged Nimmagadda with misappropriation of hundreds of crores in the VANPIC port project in Prakasam district.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR