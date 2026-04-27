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Home > Movie News

Nithiin back to work after a year

Published on April 27, 2026 by sankar

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Nithiin back to work after a year

Nithiin back to work after a year

Nithiin has delivered back-to-back disasters and he is on a break. He has zeroed in three scripts and the actor is getting back to work after one year. His last film Thammudu released last year and he will commence the shoot of his upcoming movie to be directed by debutants Somu and Narri. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The film will be launched in a grand manner on May 4th in Hyderabad.

The regular shoot of the film starts from May 6th and Nithiin will complete the shoot in quick schedules. Ritika Nayak is the leading lady and some of the top technicians are on board for the project. The pre-production work of the film is in the final stages. Nithiin has also signed a film in the direction of VI Anand and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. The shoot commences very soon.

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Nithiin back to work after a year

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