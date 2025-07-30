Nithiin to play an Athlete in his Next?

Young actor Nithiin has been left in a struggling phase. He has delivered a series of flops. He managed to release two releases this year: Robinhood and Thammudu. Both these films have been declared as massive disasters. Nithiin is on a break and he has new films lined up. Yellamma is the next film of the young actor and it will be directed by Balagam fame Venu. The film rolls in August but there are a lot of speculations about the film.

Nithiin also gave his nod for Vikram Kumar. The duo earlier worked in Ishq and they are teaming up after years. Nithiin will be seen as a horse rider in this sports drama. Nithiin has given his nod for the final script of Vikram Kumar recently. Swaari is the title considered and Jockey is the other title considered. UV Creations will produce this prestigious film made on a big-budget. Vikram Kumar is finalizing the actors and technicians. The shoot commences later this year.