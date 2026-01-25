Nithiin & VI Anand Join forces: Unique Sci-Fi Entertainer loading

The talented actor Nithiin is known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, while the creative filmmaker VI Anand is admired for his bold ideas and engaging narratives. Now, the collaboration between these two unique forces is set to deliver a sensational cinematic experience.

Nithiin is all set to headline an upcoming sci-fi entertainer tentatively titled Nithiin36, marking a fresh collaboration with visionary filmmaker VI Anand. The announcement was made on Rathasapthami, adding festive cheer to the reveal After Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, VI Anand is diving into a high-concept sci-fi project that aims to blend entertainment with innovation.

Even the announcement poster with a striking image of Nithiin raised expectations. The backing of the successful production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen assures high production values and strong content. Producer Srinivasaa Chhitturi is investing heavily in the project, underscoring his commitment to meaningful cinema. Pavan Kumar serving as the presenter.

Officially announced on January 25, 2026, the film is expected to go on floors shortly. The makers have confirmed that more updates about the cast and technical crew will be shared soon.