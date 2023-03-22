Nithiin’s new Film Announced

Advertisement

Young actor Nithiin and Venky Kudumula delivered a blockbuster like Bheeshma. Three years after that, they are back with a new film and the announcement was made today. Rashmika who played the female lead in Bheeshma is the leading lady in this film too. The makers released a short video byte which is quite hilarious. GV Prakash is the music composer and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The shoot commences very soon and the film will be made on a lavish scale. Nithiin is currently shooting for Vakkantham Vamsi’s film which will release this year.