Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nithiin’s Thammudu to be high on Action

Nithiin’s Thammudu to be high on Action

Young actor Nithiin owes a massive hit to Telugu cinema. The actor is currently shooting for two projects simultaneously and both of them are made on huge budgets. Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu is directing Thammudu with Nithiin and the new schedule of the film commenced in Ramoji Film City. A massive set is constructed and the makers are spending a bomb for this schedule and a major action sequence will be shot in this schedule that will last for ten days. Vikram Mor, the action choreographer behind KGF: Chapter 1 and Kantara is designing the action stunt.

Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda is the leading lady and veteran actress Laya will be seen playing an important role in Thammudu. The film is based on sister sentiment and Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring the music. Dil Raju is the producer and the film hits the screens this year. Nithiin is also shooting for Robinhood directed by Venky Kudumula and the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

