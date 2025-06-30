Nithiin’s Thammudu to have Special Premieres

Tollywood actor Nithiin has been struggling to deliver a hit. His last four films were badly rejected by the audience and they ended up as debacles. Nithiin sounds extremely confident on his upcoming movie Thammudu that is releasing this Friday. He prefered to speak only after the film’s release and he is also seen promoting the film on a limited note. The film’s producer Dil Raju during the pre-release event announced that Thammudu will have special premieres on July 3rd night while the film releases on July 4th across the globe.

The film will have special premieres in selected cities of AP and Telangana. Sriram Venu is the director of Thammudu while the film has Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma and others in the lead roles. Ajaneesh Loknath scored the music and background score. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of Thammudu and the release trailer will be out tomorrow at 10 AM.