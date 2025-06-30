x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nithiin’s Thammudu to have Special Premieres

Published on July 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Thammudu to have Special Premieres
image
Photos : Thammudu Pre Release Event
image
AP gets a jolt in case of Banakacharla Project
image
Woman anchor death: Congress demands to seize BRS headquarters
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer will make the Difference

Nithiin’s Thammudu to have Special Premieres

Tollywood actor Nithiin has been struggling to deliver a hit. His last four films were badly rejected by the audience and they ended up as debacles. Nithiin sounds extremely confident on his upcoming movie Thammudu that is releasing this Friday. He prefered to speak only after the film’s release and he is also seen promoting the film on a limited note. The film’s producer Dil Raju during the pre-release event announced that Thammudu will have special premieres on July 3rd night while the film releases on July 4th across the globe.

The film will have special premieres in selected cities of AP and Telangana. Sriram Venu is the director of Thammudu while the film has Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma and others in the lead roles. Ajaneesh Loknath scored the music and background score. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of Thammudu and the release trailer will be out tomorrow at 10 AM.

Previous Photos : Thammudu Pre Release Event
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Thammudu to have Special Premieres
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer will make the Difference
image
The Biggest Dance Number from Tomorrow

Latest

image
Nithiin’s Thammudu to have Special Premieres
image
Photos : Thammudu Pre Release Event
image
AP gets a jolt in case of Banakacharla Project
image
Woman anchor death: Congress demands to seize BRS headquarters
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer will make the Difference

Most Read

image
AP gets a jolt in case of Banakacharla Project
image
Woman anchor death: Congress demands to seize BRS headquarters
image
Raja Singh says good bye to BJP

Related Articles

Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards