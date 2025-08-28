Nivetha Pethuraj makes her Relationship Official

Dusky beauty Nivetha Pethuraj has done a number of films in Tamil and Telugu languages. With not many offers left, this Madurai beauty is all set to tie the knot this year. She has taken her official social media page to make her relationship official. Nivetha Pethuraj will get married to businessman Rajhith Ibran very soon and the date would be announced soon.

It would be a destination wedding for Rajhith Ibran and Nivethat and it will have families and close friends in attendance. Nivetha was last seen in Telugu in Vishwak Sen’s Das Ka Dhamki and she hasn’t signed any Telugu films recently. Wishing Nivetha Pethuraj all the best in her future.