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Home > Movie News

All Hurdles Cleared for Peddi in Telangana

Published on May 27, 2026 by sankar

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All Hurdles Cleared for Peddi in Telangana

The exhibitors of Telangana have been demanding a percentage model and they are mounting pressure to implement the same with Ram Charan’s Peddi. The Active Producers of Telugu cinema are against this and they sought more time for the percentage model to the implemented. When there was a big debate going on before the release of Peddi, Megastar Chiranjeevi intervened into the issue and resolved it successfully.

After the assurance of Megastar, the exhibitors have decided to step down. They will release Peddi on a rental basis and if there is any price hike, a percentage of 7.5 percent will be implemented in all the theatres of Telangana. Chiranjeevi also assured that the percentage model will be implemented on a full-fledged note from July in all the theatres. For now, all the hurdles for Peddi are cleared.

At the same time, the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce has sought the appointment of AP Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan to discuss about the percentage model to be implemented in theatres.

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