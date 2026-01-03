Nizam Theatres: Dil Raju Dragged In

Prabhas’ Raja Saab is the first Sankranthi release for the year. In Hyderabad’s Kukatpally region, there are three single screens: Arjun, Brahmaramba and Mallikarjuna. They are allocated for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Anaganaga Oka Raju. Prabhas fans started a debate on social media urging the producers to lock a single screen in the region for Raja Saab. Soon, popular producer and distributor Dil Raju was grabbed into the news.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan did not get any single screen in the region and Dil Raju is not distributing the film for Nizam. PVR Pictures is releasing Jana Nayagan in AP and Telangana. Dil Raju has nothing to do with the theatres of Kukatpally region. Mythri Movie Distributors is releasing Raja Saab in Nizam. They will screen the film in Vimal 70 MM which is near to Kukatpally. The other screens are locked for the rest of the Sankranthi releases.

Raja Saab will be screened in Arjun, Brahmaramba and Mallikarjuna for the first three days. The theatres are shared accordingly. Some of the hardcore Prabhas fans have dragged Dil Raju’s name and soon there are negative posts against Dil Raju and he has nothing to do with the controversy. Dil Raju is releasing Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Anaganaga Oka Raju in Nizam.