NKR 21 title announcement look raises anticipation

Nandamuri Kalyanram after Bimbisara, has become more cautious in his script selection. His penchant to bring something new to the screens has always met with great acclaim and blockbuster rewards. He is now shooting for a high-octane action entertainer with Vijayashanti in a prominent role.

The makers have created curiosity about the movie with timely updates and there is a good expectations for title. Now, they have decided to reveal the title on 8th March and the poster has increased anticipation for.

With handcuffs forming S/O and S on fire, indicating Son will be on fire in the film, the makers have showcased their creativity. The innovative presentation is impressing everyone and leaving them with guesses about what the full title is going to be.

Sohail Khan is playing the important antagonist role in the film. Pradeep Chilkuri is directing the film and Ashok Vardhan Muppa, Sunil Balusu are producing it without any compromise. Ajaneesh Loknath is composing music and Saiee Manjrekar is playing the leading lady role in this eagerly awaited film.