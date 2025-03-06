x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NKR 21 title announcement look raises anticipation

Published on March 6, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
NKR 21 title announcement look raises anticipation
image
Kiran Abbavaram about the speculations on Six Pack
image
Risk or Apology: Truth behind Salman and Atlee Film?
image
Photos : Dilruba Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
Shocking Facts in Actress’ Gold Smuggling Case

NKR 21 title announcement look raises anticipation

Nandamuri Kalyanram after Bimbisara, has become more cautious in his script selection. His penchant to bring something new to the screens has always met with great acclaim and blockbuster rewards. He is now shooting for a high-octane action entertainer with Vijayashanti in a prominent role.

The makers have created curiosity about the movie with timely updates and there is a good expectations for title. Now, they have decided to reveal the title on 8th March and the poster has increased anticipation for.

With handcuffs forming S/O and S on fire, indicating Son will be on fire in the film, the makers have showcased their creativity. The innovative presentation is impressing everyone and leaving them with guesses about what the full title is going to be.

Sohail Khan is playing the important antagonist role in the film. Pradeep Chilkuri is directing the film and Ashok Vardhan Muppa, Sunil Balusu are producing it without any compromise. Ajaneesh Loknath is composing music and Saiee Manjrekar is playing the leading lady role in this eagerly awaited film.

Previous Kiran Abbavaram about the speculations on Six Pack
else

TRENDING

image
NKR 21 title announcement look raises anticipation
image
Kiran Abbavaram about the speculations on Six Pack
image
Risk or Apology: Truth behind Salman and Atlee Film?

Latest

image
NKR 21 title announcement look raises anticipation
image
Kiran Abbavaram about the speculations on Six Pack
image
Risk or Apology: Truth behind Salman and Atlee Film?
image
Photos : Dilruba Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
Shocking Facts in Actress’ Gold Smuggling Case

Most Read

image
Harsh Reality for Indian Dependents in America
image
AP Minister Nadendla Manohar Takes a Stand Against PDS Rice Smuggling
image
Nara Bhuvaneswari lays foundation for NTR Trust Bhavan in Vijayawada:

Related Articles

Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign