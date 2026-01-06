x
NNNM Bhalle Bhalle Song: Very Captivating Fresh Melody

Published on January 6, 2026 by swathy

NNNM Bhalle Bhalle Song: Very Captivating Fresh Melody

Charming Star Sharwanand has taken a gap working on diverse scripts. Now, he is coming up with a romantic comedy family entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari. The movie is directed by Ram Abbaraju and produced by Anil Sunkara without any compromise. Already, the songs and teaser of the film have created high anticipation.

Today, the makers have released Bhalle Bhalle single from the movie. It showcases the vibrant cultural heritage of Kerala. Sharwanand in typical Telugu and Malayali wear looks very stylish and his swag is mind-blowing. His chemistry with leading lady Sakshi Vaidya is stunning to look on big screen.

Vishal Chandrasekhar has composed an unique fusion of Carnatic music with Kerala traditional music that highlights the amalgamation of both cultures as both the characters belong to different cultures. Haricharan’s singing abilities and Ramajogayya Sastry lyrics enhance the feel of the song to next level.

The production values are highly impressive and locations are fabulous. Overall, the song gives us a feel-good factor to witness the movie on big screens increasing curiosity. NNNM is releasing on 14th January at 5:49 PM. Samyuktha is playing leading lady role and Sree Vishnu is playing a hilarious cameo.

Next Chiru’s Vintage Charm In MSG Special Song Previous Exclusive: Gowtam Tinnanuri working for Bunny
