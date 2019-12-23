No Buzz for Christmas Releases

Popular producer Dil Raju’s next production Iddari Lokam Okate and Mythri Movie Makers’ Mathu Vadalaraa are slated for December 25th release. Despite of two top production houses on board, both the films are struggling for the buzz. Raj Tarun and Shalini Pandey played the lead roles in Iddari Lokam Okate which is a romantic entertainer. Dil Raju and his team pulled out their best through promotions to get the buzz but failed.

MM Keeravani’s son Simha Koduri is making his debut with Mathu Vadalaraa which is an innovative attempt. Though the trailer sounded unique, there are no audience looking towards the film. Ritesh Rana is making his debut as a director and Kala Bhairava is composing the music. Trade analysts predict that both these films will open on a low note and it is the word of mouth that decides the fate of these films.