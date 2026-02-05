No Clean Chit in Tirumala Laddu Ghee Case, Says Pawan Kalyan, Seeks YSRCP Apology

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has demanded a public apology from YSR Congress Party leaders over the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala laddus. Speaking to the media at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s camp office in Undavalli, Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on claims that the SIT report had given a clean chit in the case.

He said it was misleading to project the SIT findings as a clearance when reports clearly mentioned the presence of chemicals in the ghee. He reminded that several disturbing incidents took place during the previous YSRCP regime and said many of them were casually brushed aside. Referring to incidents at Ramateertham and Pithapuram, he said they were once dismissed as acts of lunatics. He also recalled comments made when silver idols went missing from the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, where it was said that new idols could simply be purchased.

Pawan Kalyan stated that incidents related to the desecration of temples were reported from Nellore and other places, adding that as many as 219 such cases occurred across the state. He clarified that Jana Sena never sought political gain from these issues and only raised concerns to correct what had gone wrong. He said that during an NDA meeting in 2024, Chandrababu Naidu had read out reports based on findings of the National Dairy Development Board, which indicated adulteration in ghee.

According to him, three different reports revealed shocking details. One report mentioned the presence of fish oil. Another pointed to animal fat and pig fat. A third confirmed the use of beef tallow. He said these findings were discussed after carefully considering their serious consequences. He questioned how leaders of the YSR Congress Party could speak lightly about such an issue and said it appeared as if they bore hostility even towards God.

Pawan Kalyan said attempts were made to rectify the damage, but YSRCP leaders continued to deny the presence of fat in the ghee. He challenged them to explain where the actual ghee was, stating that the substance should be called palm oil rather than ghee. He alleged that laddus prepared with this mixture were even sent to Ayodhya. He claimed that 5.8 million units of palm oil and other chemicals were detected during the investigation.

He made it clear that no agency, including the CBI, had given a clean chit to anyone in this case. He said ghee that should have been made purely from milk fat was instead mixed with chemicals. He stressed that the issue had nothing to do with religion and pointed out that those identified in the case were Hindus themselves. He criticised the irony of those responsible demanding apologies from others instead of admitting their own mistakes.

Pawan Kalyan warned that history showed no instance where those who acted against God ultimately survived without consequences. He added that even homemakers could easily tell that ghee sold below market price was adulterated. Drawing a comparison, he said that just as a child on the street could tell who was responsible for the Vivekananda Reddy murder, the truth about ghee adulteration was also evident.

He accused YSRCP leaders of continuing to defend themselves despite serious findings and urged them to stop making excuses. He concluded by saying that anyone responsible for the wrongdoing would be held accountable, no matter how powerful they were.