No compromise on favouring farmers, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday made it clear that the coming TDP government will certainly give highest priority for the welfare of the farming community and will ensure that the farmers will get maximum benefits.

The villagers of Garapadu of Pedakurapadu Assembly segment in the combined Guntur district in a memorandum submitted to Lokesh during his Yuva Galam pada yatra raised various local issues, including the problems being faced by the farmers. Responding to them, Lokesh said that the TDP aims at supplying water for every acre in the State to see to it that farming becomes profitable. The amount the TDP has spent during its tenure, Rs 68,194 cr reflects this fact, he added.

Measures will be taken to supply irrigation water even to the tail-end areas of the Nagarjuna Sagar canals, Lokesh said. Also roads and drainage facilities also will be provided in all the rural areas in the State, he said, adding that industries will be set up in the Palnadu area and jobs will be provided to the youth.

Later, in an interaction with the representatives of SC and ST communities of Pedakurapadu, Lokesh termed Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a traitor of the SCs and asked as to why the historic personality, B R Ambedkar’s name is removed from the Videsi Vidya scheme. In fact, the Dalits are the worst sufferers after Jagan has become the Chief Minister, Lokesh remarked and promised to reintroduce all the schemes that are now being discontinued. Loans will be sanctioned through the SC Corporation, he said and stated that employment facilities also will be created for Dalits.

Lokesh made it clear that soon after the TDP forms the next government, the works in Amaravati will be revived. ”One State, one capital, Amaravati is the slogan of the TDP,” he stated. Amaravati will be rebuilt in such a way that the five crore people of the State will feel proud of their capital, the TDP general secretary observed.

Maintaining that Jagan is resorting to politics even in the Employment Guarantee scheme, Lokesh said that those who lost their opportunity in the scheme now will be extended the facility once the TDP is back in power.