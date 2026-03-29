“No Kings” Protests Spread Across US and Europe Against Trump Policies

Mass protests have erupted across the United States and parts of Europe as thousands gathered under the “No Kings” banner to oppose policies of Donald Trump. Demonstrators raised strong concerns over immigration enforcement and the ongoing conflict involving Iran, calling for immediate changes.

One of the largest gatherings took place in St Paul, Minnesota, where people assembled at the State Capitol. The rally carried emotional weight as it honoured two citizens who died during federal immigration operations earlier this year. Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen performed and voiced support for immigrant rights. Actor Robert De Niro also addressed the crowd through a video message, praising public resistance and unity.

New York City witnessed massive participation as crowds marched through Manhattan, while protests in Los Angeles and Denver led to arrests after clashes with police. Demonstrations were also reported in several other states, showing the widespread reach of the movement. Organisers estimate that millions may have participated nationwide, although official figures are not confirmed.

The protests extended beyond the United States. Cities like Rome, London, and Paris saw similar demonstrations, with people condemning US policies and calling for peace. Protesters also criticised global instability linked to recent military actions.

The White House dismissed the rallies as politically driven and accused left-leaning groups of funding them. Republican leaders also criticised the protests, calling them extreme and misleading.

Despite political pushback, the scale of these demonstrations reflects growing public concern. As the political climate intensifies ahead of key elections, the “No Kings” movement has emerged as a strong expression of dissent both within the US and internationally.