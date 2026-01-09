No Last Minute Tensions for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

All the recent biggies of Telugu cinema have faced several challenges in Telangana as the government has delayed granting GO for ticket hikes and special shows. Films like Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG and Raja Saab struggled because of the last minute tensions. Raja Saab premieres in Telangana are cancelled as the GO was not released till midnight. The film released on a full-fledged note today while the film opened with premieres last night in AP and other territories.

The team of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is not in a mood to take up last minute tensions. The GO in Telangana is expected to arrive by today evening and the advance bookings will open tomorrow morning. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will release on January 12th with early paid premieres on the night of January 11th. Dil Raju is distributing the film in Nizam and he made sure all the permissions will reach on time.