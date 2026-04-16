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Home > Politics

No Loss to South in Delimitation, Centre Assures 50% Seat Increase for All States

Published on April 16, 2026 by nymisha

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No Loss to South in Delimitation, Centre Assures 50% Seat Increase for All States

The Centre has assured that the proposed delimitation exercise will not harm southern states. Union ministers have clearly stated that Lok Sabha seats will be increased by 50 percent in every state, regardless of population. This clarification was conveyed to N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, putting to rest concerns raised by several political groups.

A key meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence to discuss the delimitation process and the Women’s Reservation Bill. Along with Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, senior leaders from alliance parties also participated. The discussion focused on doubts being raised about whether southern states would lose representation if seats were increased based on population.

To address these concerns, Chandrababu Naidu spoke with Union ministers including Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal. The ministers clarified that the increase in seats would follow a uniform pattern. Every state will see a 50 percent rise in Lok Sabha seats. This approach ensures that no region will lose its current share of representation.

Following these assurances, leaders from the alliance expressed satisfaction. They decided to collectively support the proposed bill and counter what they described as misinformation around the issue. According to them, fears of southern states losing political strength are unfounded.

The meeting also touched upon practical aspects of representation. Leaders noted that the average population per constituency varies widely across states. In some regions, constituencies cover smaller populations, while in others the numbers are much higher. Despite these differences, the uniform increase in seats is expected to maintain balance.

Another point of discussion was the increase in Assembly seats. While the draft bill does not clearly mention this, Union ministers indicated that clarity will be provided during Parliamentary discussions. There is also a possibility that the delimitation commission will be given authority to address this issue.

The leaders also reviewed plans to mark the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. A large public viewing event is being planned in Amaravati. Around two to three thousand people are expected to attend. Representatives from all parties, including opposition members, will be invited. The event aims to celebrate the bill as a collective achievement.

In addition to Amaravati, similar arrangements will be made across constituencies. Large screens will be set up so that people can watch the proceedings live. Leaders have called for wide participation, especially from women, and plan to turn the occasion into a state-wide celebration.

The meeting lasted for nearly two and a half hours. At the end of it, alliance leaders reiterated that the delimitation plan does not disadvantage the South.

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