x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

No Mahesh Babu Relation to Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Published on February 20, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
image
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
image
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
image
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States
image
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects

No Mahesh Babu Relation to Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Mahesh Babu is in news because of his upcoming film SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli. Recently, there was a speculation about a movie he turned down that became a big success. This movie is the Bollywood film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. It was rumored that the director first asked Mahesh Babu to play the main part and the speculation said that Mahesh Babu rejected the proposal.

But this isn’t true. The film’s director Laxman Utekar clarified that Vicky Kaushal was always his only choice for the role in Chhaava. Before the movie came out, the director said that Vicky Kaushal was always his first choice for Chhaava. He also said that any director could make a good movie with Vicky because he’s a great actor and person. The film is a remarkable success and is doing huge business all over. Rashmika Mandanna plays the main female role.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are working together on SSMB29 and it is said to be an adventure that takes place around the world, with filming happening in many locations both in India and other countries. Priyanka Chopra will be seen in an important role in SSMB29.

Next Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects Previous Pawan Kalyan does a Yogi Adityanath at Delhi CM swearing-in
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
image
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
image
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States

Latest

image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
image
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
image
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
image
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States
image
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects

Most Read

image
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
image
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects
image
Pawan Kalyan does a Yogi Adityanath at Delhi CM swearing-in

Related Articles

Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look