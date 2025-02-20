No Mahesh Babu Relation to Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Mahesh Babu is in news because of his upcoming film SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli. Recently, there was a speculation about a movie he turned down that became a big success. This movie is the Bollywood film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. It was rumored that the director first asked Mahesh Babu to play the main part and the speculation said that Mahesh Babu rejected the proposal.

But this isn’t true. The film’s director Laxman Utekar clarified that Vicky Kaushal was always his only choice for the role in Chhaava. Before the movie came out, the director said that Vicky Kaushal was always his first choice for Chhaava. He also said that any director could make a good movie with Vicky because he’s a great actor and person. The film is a remarkable success and is doing huge business all over. Rashmika Mandanna plays the main female role.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are working together on SSMB29 and it is said to be an adventure that takes place around the world, with filming happening in many locations both in India and other countries. Priyanka Chopra will be seen in an important role in SSMB29.