No More Risks from Ram Charan

Published on January 22, 2026 by nymisha

No More Risks from Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is one of the highest paid Telugu actors. He floated his own production house ‘Konidela Production Company’ and Syeraa featuring Chiranjeevi incurred losses for the production house. Though Ram Charan was in plans to continue producing films, he has changed his plan in the recent years. He is focused on acting and is busy with several big films lined up. His sister Sushmitha Konidela started producing films and she co-produced Chiranjeevi’s recent blockbuster Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Ram Charan has no more plans to take a risk and be involved in production. Instead, Sushmitha announced that she will continue producing films and the success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has given her a major boost. It is heard that she will co-produce one more film of Chiranjeevi soon. Ram Charan has Sukumar’s film and he is lining up films with several top directors. He is completing Peddi which will release in summer and he will take up Sukumar’s film after summer.

