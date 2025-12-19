x
Home > Movie News

No New Year Breaks for these Top Stars

Published on December 19, 2025 by nymisha

No New Year Breaks for these Top Stars

Tollywood actors are habitual of taking short breaks from Christmas to New Year and they would jet off abroad for a short and refreshing holiday. This year too, most of the actors will be away from work while some of the top stars are occupied with shoots. Prabhas who is a party man is shooting for Spirit without breaks. The film will not have a New Year break and Sandeep Reddy Vanga will complete the film’s schedule by January 5th. The team will take a Sankranthi break and the next schedule of the film will resume abroad after Prabhas completes promoting Raja Saab.

NTR who is away from work for six months has resumed the shoot of Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel. The shoot of the film will take place in Hyderabad without breaks. NTR and Neel decided to work without any breaks and they will not party for New Year. Mahesh Babu also will be shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi in Hyderabad and the team has no plans to take a New Year break. Ram Charan is keen to complete the shoot of Peddi and the schedules are planned perfectly. He will take a brief break for 1-2 days for New Year and he has no plans to fly abroad for New Year.

Actors like Nani, Sai Dharam Tej, Sharwanand, Gopichand and others will be shooting for their respective films. Icon Star Allu Arjun is already holidaying in the USA and he will return back to Hyderabad next year. Chiranjeevi will be promoting Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Venkatesh will be shooting for Trivikram’s film. Balakrishna is expected to kick-start the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film after Christmas and he will work without breaks. Nagarjuna’s plans for New Year are yet to be known. This year, most of the top stars are occupied with shoots while some of them will take breaks for New Year.

