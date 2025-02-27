No one can stop Rising Telangana, vows CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy vowed, Telangana is on the way to becoming 1 trillion GDP state and no one can stop its rising. CM exuded confidence of making Hyderabad and Telangana number one after inaugurating HCL Tech’s new campus in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“When I announced that we will make Telangana as 1 trillion GDP state immediately after assuming power, no one believed. But after getting Rs 41,000 Cr and 1.78 lakh Cr investments from Davos, everyone started believing in my vision. Our competition is not with Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai. We want to develop Hyderabad as a Global city,” said CM Revanth Reddy, stressing that Telangana will emerge as number one state powered by Hyderabad’s growth.

‘Telangana Rising’ is Revanth Reddy Government’s slogan for the youngest state and Telangana CM used the occasion to highlight it.

“Hyderabad has been a buzzing IT and Industrial hub. Leveraging the natural advantages of the city, we are making efforts to take it to next level. We are turning it into AI hub. We are building a Future City and Skill University. Besides turning Hyderabad into a promising destination for progressive initiatives like data centres, cloud computing, EV manufacturing and adoption, green energy, biotech and pharma, we are also focusing on agri processing and manufacturing. The all round push of Government will help in realising the dream of 1 trillion GDP,” explained CM Revanth Reddy.

HCL Tech’s new facility is spread over 3.2 lakh sq ft area and it is estimated to create 5000 new jobs.

Telangana CM thanked HCL Tech’s management to chosing Hyderabad and sailing with the city for the past two decades.