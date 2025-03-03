No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu

In today’s session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu firmly stated that there are no plans to privatize the state’s ports. He emphasized that the government is committed to completing port projects within the stipulated time frame and transforming Andhra Pradesh into a logistics hub. Atchannaidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for privatizing ports like Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram, calling it a “sin” that harmed the state’s interests. He assured that the current government would develop and manage all ports without privatizing them.

The discussion arose when opposition members, particularly YSRCP MLC Botsa Satyanarayana, raised concerns about port privatization. Satyanarayana demanded a clear assurance from the government that ports would not be handed over to private entities. Atchannaidu reiterated that the state government would oversee the construction and development of ports, including the upcoming Duggarajapatnam port.

There was a heated exchange between Atchannaidu and Satyanarayana. Atchannaidu accused the YSRCP of mismanaging projects like the Polavaram irrigation scheme during their tenure, leading to significant losses for the state. He criticized the opposition for making baseless allegations and urged them to focus on constructive discussions rather than revisiting past failures.

Botsa Satyanarayana, however, took offense to Atchannaidu’s remarks, particularly his comment that YSRCP members had “won by fluke.” He demanded an apology, stating that such remarks were disrespectful to the council members. Atchannaidu clarified that his comments were not directed at any individual personally and that he had refrained from making personal remarks despite facing difficulties during the YSRCP’s rule.

Atchannaidu also highlighted the NDA government’s focus on poverty alleviation as a key criterion for implementing welfare schemes. He stated that the government prioritizes the needs of the poor, regardless of caste, religion, or political affiliation. This statement came in response to YSRCP members’ allegations that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had instructed officials not to extend benefits to YSRCP supporters.

Atchannaidu dismissed these claims as false propaganda, asserting that the government’s schemes are designed to benefit all eligible individuals. He reiterated that the NDA government’s primary goal is to uplift the poor, providing housing and other essential services to those in need.