No privatization of steel plant, says Union Minister

Union Minister for Steel, H D Kumara Swamy, on Thursday said that there is no question of privatization of Visakhapatnam steel plant. The union minister visited the steel plant on the day and held a review meeting with the officials. He also went around the plant and inspected the functioning of the steel plant.

He said that several families are depending on the steel plant. He said he would take the issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and develop the plant. He said he would strengthen the plant and ensure that it works to its full capacity.

He said that saving the steel plant in the public sector is the duty of the government. He sought two months’ time from the people to make an announcement on the future of the steel plant. He told the workers not to be worried and promised to stand by them. He said he would discuss the issue with the prime minister and make a decision.

The Union Minister said that privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant was withdrawn from the agenda of the NDA government. He expressed confidence that the steel plant would continue in the government sector. He asked the employees not to be worried about the future of the steel plant.

The steel plant was functioning well, he said and added that the government would support the plant to work better. The Prime Minister would bless the steel plant and continue it in the government sector. I have seen the steel plant working well, he said.

The Union Minister said that he would keep visiting the steel plant on regular intervals. He wanted the employees to work hard to save the steel plant from being privatized. He said that the government’s decision would not go against the wishes of the employees.

Union Minister of State for Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and other officials were present during the minister’s visit.